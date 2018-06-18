Boutique retailer Cari’s Closet has acknowledged online claims questioning the quality and standards of their clothing.

'We only sell our own label' - Cari's Closet addresses online claims questioning quality and standards of their clothing

The store, which often dresses Irish celebrities for red carpet events, came under fire over the weekend from individuals claiming to be dissatisfied customers.

Others who claimed to have worked for the store were also critical of the shop. Some alleged products sold at Cari’s Closet have been bought from wholesalers or via online websites and substantially marked up in pricing.

Cari’s Closet has disputed these claims saying they only sell their own label, and that they manufacture clothing in store. Clothing available online is manufactured throughout China.

A statement read; “We started out as a rental store for the first three years moving solely into sales, but we now only sell our own label. “Initially we sourced clothes through wholesalers,” the statement continued.

“Currently we manufacturer our own clothes for sale in our stores and on our website in clothing manufacturers throughout China. “All our clothes that we retail have Cari’s Closet labels on them.

“We do not buy clothes for retail through any online websites. We have worked hard over the last six years with our team to build our business.”-

