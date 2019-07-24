Dozens of residents have been evacuated from their homes this morning after a fire broke out at their apartment block in Dublin city centre.

Dozens of residents have been evacuated from their homes this morning after a fire broke out at their apartment block in Dublin city centre.

'We needed to run to save our lives' - dozens evacuated from fire at Dublin apartments

Five fire engines and a number of specialist units were dispatched to tackle the blaze at the Greeg Court apartment building before 11am this morning.

DFB also requested the assistance of the ESB, who regularly work with them during similar emergencies.

There have been no reports of any injuries in the fire.

Emergency services at the scene of the blaze on Parnell Street Photo: Darragh Kelly/INM

However, a number of armed detectives were seen entering the building after the blaze was successfully extinguished.

Traffic restrictions are currently in place and emergency services are working to minimise disruption to the Luas service.

Resident Leonardo Pereiro (27) told Independent.ie that he was woken up by smoke blowing into his bedroom.

"When I realised what was happening, I went up to the roof to try and put out the fire, but there were no fire extinguishers around.

"I saw that the wooden floor of the roof was up in flames and it was getting bigger, so I had no choice but to escape.

"We needed to run to save our lives.

"I’ve been here for two and a half hours, but none of us are sure when we’re allowed to go back inside," he said.

Roommates Jotham Berry (20) and Travis Skelton (20) said they initially didn’t take the fire alarm seriously when it first went off.

"They have gone off before, so we didn’t take it too seriously," said Mr Berry.

"But when we went outside someone had told us that an actual fire had broken out.

"We started going around door-to-door to tell people to evacuate, but to be honest some people weren’t that concerned.

"It’s only my second day in Dublin so it’s a bit of bad luck. Thankfully, nothing has been destroyed or anyone injured so it could have been much worse."

The AA is advising motorists to take alternative routes.

"Parnell St is closed between Parnell Square West and Dominick St before the Jervis St junction, heading towards Capel Street due to an incident.

"Traffic is busy in the area. Take care as smoke may affect visibility."

Online Editors