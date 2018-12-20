More than a hundred people have attended a candlelit vigil for a stillborn baby girl found on a beach in north Dublin last weekend.

'We love you,' locals tell mother of tragic baby Belle at vigil

The infant - named Belle by gardaí - was remembered by residents in the north Co Dublin town of Balbriggan last night. Her remains were found on the nearby Bell's Beach on Saturday.

Those attending the vigil urged Belle's mother to come forward and get the help and medical attention she may need. One placard read: "Christmas message, be not afraid to seek medical help. We love you."

Those attending insisted there would be no judgment, and their main concern was the welfare of the mother.

Local resident Linda Kavanagh said the community was still in shock at the events, but that their only concern was for Belle's mother.

"I think the community felt like they had to come out and show that support, everybody was at home talking about it, feeling for her and her family and the baby," she said.

Show of support: Residents attend the vigil for stillborn baby girl Belle, found on Bell’s Beach near Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

"But also for the woman that found her on the beach, and to show her she wasn't alone. That was a huge tragedy for her and shocking for her to find."

Gardaí have made multiple appeals for the mother to come forward and said they would not be treating the incident as a criminal act.

Results from a post-mortem on the baby girl's body revealed she was stillborn at full-term.

At the vigil, residents sang Christmas carols 'Away in a Manger' and 'Silent Night' against the backdrop of a large outdoor Christmas tree.

Irish Independent