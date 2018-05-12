A school in Meath has launched a fundraising campaign in memory of Clodagh Hawe and her three children.

'We know she will never be forgotten' - Family of Clodagh Hawe 'touched' as school builds hall in her honour

Oristown National School in Kells, Co. Meath were left devastated following their deaths in August 2016. Clodagh was a teacher there for 13 years, and the school wanted to do something positive in memory of her.

The 'Halla Clodagh' fundraising campaign was launched on Friday May 4, to raise money for a sports hall named in Clodagh's honour. They also hope to build a new learning support classroom. The school has never had any indoor facilities and currently use a nearby hall in the town. The campaign has already received €6,000 from Intel, with upcoming fundraisers including the VHI Women's Mini Marathon and a family fun day to take place in June.

Clodagh Hawe with sister Jacqueline Connolly

Principal of the school Ann O'Kelly Lynch said the project couldn't have come at a better time. "Oristown are turning a difficult loss into a positive experience and creating a legacy for a truly wonderful teacher and person," she told the Meath Chronicle.

"Halla Clodagh will always keep Clodagh at the forefront of our thoughts and ensure her memory lives on through each generation of pupil that comes through the school." Clodagh's family praised the initiative, saying they were "touched" by the gesture.

"We are very touched. They are a great community, all her colleagues, the parents and children have been a great support. We know she will never be forgotten." Clodagh's sister Jacqueline also said the family feel a "connection" with the school and know that Clodagh will never be forgotten there.

Clodagh (39), her husband Alan (40) and their sons Liam (13), Niall (11) and Ryan (6) died at their home in Ballyjamesduff, Co.Cavan in 2016.

A jury in December 2017 recorded death by suicide for Alan Hawe and the unlawful killing of his wife and children.

