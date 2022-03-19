‘We just wanted to help out in any way we could’ – Longford family on way back from delivering aid for Ukrainians

A father and daughter from Longford were arriving home this weekend after travelling across Europe to deliver a massive truckload of humanitarian aid to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Eoin McGinnity, who runs Providers (Longford) Limited, delivered a 46ft trailer of aid to a charity in Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania, alongside his 19-year-old daughter Katie.

The father and daughter team delivered 34 pallets of aid, containing essential items worth €70,000, to the Caritas charity’s depot in Transylvania.

It is now being transported to the Romanian border, where thousands of Ukrainian refugees are situated.

The huge consignment contained tinned food, bottled water, toiletries, nappies and children’s clothes.

The consignment of aid the McGinnitys delivered came from the Project ESPWA (Hope) charity, which has been collecting donations from all over Ireland.

The pair left Ireland on March 9 and were due back in Longford last night, following a 10-day journey across land and sea.

“It is terrible what is happening in Ukraine. We really feel for what is happening to the people and just wanted to help out in any way we could,” Mr McGinnity said as he prepared to travel from Cherbourg, France, on a ferry bound for Cork on Friday on the final leg of his journey home.

“We just wanted to try and do our bit and help out. There are truck drivers all over Ireland and Europe doing this, it’s not just us. I was proud to bring this consignment out, arranged by Joe Clancy in ESPWA. All of it is very high-quality products and it is now being sorted out in the depot and will be dispatched to Ukrainian refugees on the Romanian border.

“I was also very proud to have my daughter with me. She wanted to come to help out and she enjoyed the experience.”

Mr McGinnity expects the war will continue for some time and he would “definitely hope to do another trip” dropping off humanitarian aid.

“We self-financed the trip and slept in the truck, which has bunk beds. It was a very long journey driving through most of Europe after we got off the boat in Rotterdam. But the countryside was beautiful. It is an unusual thing for a 19-year-old to want to do, but I think Katie got a lot out of the experience,” he said.

“It gave us some good bonding time too. I lost my son in a road accident a few months ago so it was good to have this quality time with my daughter.”

In December, Brian McGinnity (24) died in a road accident in Co Longford as he travelled as a front-seat passenger in a car. The UCD graduate and aviation enthusiast was remembered as an academic genius at his funeral mass.

“It has been a difficult time for the family so spending this time with my daughter was good for both of us,” Mr McGinnity said.

The father and daughter made the first leg of their journey, from Britain to Rotterdam in Holland via ferry, with two other hauliers, Kerrymen Gary Lowham and John O’Sullivan. The combined load from the three trucks was worth €200,000.

The Kerry hauliers made their deliveries in Poznan and Gdansk in Poland. Mr McGinnity has transported similar humanitarian aid consignments to Belarus on a number of occasions, so helping out with the situation impacting Ukrainians felt like a natural progression.

“We were happy to do it and we hope to do it again. On our journey we saw plenty of Ukrainian people travelling in their cars, packed with baggage. We just really feel for them and all they have been through.”