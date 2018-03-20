'We just want to know she's safe, we love her very much' - mum of missing Elisha

The worried mother of a missing teenage girl has publicly appealed for information about her whereabouts, saying: "we just want to know she's safe."

Elisha Gault (14) has not been seen since she left her home in Carrick On Suir in Co Tipperary at around 10pm on Saturday night.

Her mother Grainne Gault has said her family are understandably worried about Elisha and are desperate for news. Ms Gault said in a public post on her Facebook page in the early hours of this morning: "If you know of her whereabouts, tell her she isn't in trouble, she won't be forced to come home if she doesn't want to.

Elisha Gault (14) has been missing since Saturday

"We just want to know she's safe and well and we can call off all the search efforts. "And that myself, her daddy and her three sisters love her very much, no matter what."

Members of the Carrick on Suir search and rescue search the river Suir for missing girl, Elisha Gault, aged 14. (Photo: Damien Eagers)

In a separate appeal in the early hours of Monday morning, Ms Gault thanked everyone who has helped to search for Elisha. She added: "I want to sincerely thank everybody for their efforts in locating my baby girl but unfortunately, efforts have been in vein.

"If you know of her whereabouts, please let her know, all we are concerned about is her safety, if she is well, let ourselves or the guards know and we can call off all the search efforts.(Sic)" "Hug your kids that bit tighter tonight, appreciate what you have got," Ms Gault added.

Read More: Gardaí ask locals for CCTV or dash-cam footage in search for missing Elisha (14) Gardai have asked all householders, businesses and landowners in the Carrick On Suir area to check their gardens, outhouses, sheds and buildings.

Gardai have also asked that anyone in the area who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that may be useful to get in touch with them.

They also requested and friends or associates of Elisha who have yet to speak to the gardai to get in touch with Clonmel Garda Station. Elisha is described as being approximately 5' 10" to 6' tall, with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair. Gardaí do not have any details as to what she was wearing.

Gardai and family are very concerned for Elisha and are appealing for anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052 6177640 , the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors