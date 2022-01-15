‘We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel’ – Sinéad O’Connor’s son Shane is laid to rest

The funeral of Shane O’Connor, the 17-year-old son of singer Sinéad O’Connor and musician Donal Lunny has taken place today.

Shane died on Friday, January 7, and only his parents attended his funeral service today, a wish Shane had expressed before his death in accordance with his Hindu beliefs.

“We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel Shaney. Very lovely Hindu ceremony. Shane will have loved it. He was always chanting “Om. Shanti”. I put a few packs of fags in the coffin for him in case there’s none in heaven. He’ll have loved that too. Om. Shanti,” Sinéad said in a Twitter post on Saturday afternoon.

The singer had previously requested that if people wanted to express their condolences they might send flowers or Hindu objects to the mortuary at Loughlinstown Hospital.

A memorial service is to be held in Bray on Sunday for the family and close friends of Shane with mourners asked to wear colourful clothing. The notice states family flowers only, but suggests donations can be made, if desired, to Pieta House.

On Saturday, Ms O’Connor (55) confirmed on Twitter that her “beautiful son” whom she described as the light of her life “decided to end his earthly struggle”.

Meanwhile, an independent review panel will investigate the circumstances surrounding Shane’s death.

A missing person search for the 17-year-old was stood down on Saturday, January 8, after his remains were discovered in Bray, Co Wicklow.

It is now expected that a series of inquiries will get underway. Gardaí are assisting the coroner in preparing a file for the inquest, while the National Review Panel (NRP) - which examines serious incidents including the deaths of children known to child protection services - will also investigate his death.