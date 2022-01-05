‘We just don’t feel safe here any more' - family of teen assault victim seek new home

Alanna Quinn Idris (17) may lose the sight in her right eye following last week’s attack in Ballyfermot. Now her family say they are anxious to move

The family of Alanna Quinn Idris, the 17-year-old girl who could lose the sight in one eye after a vicious attack last week, has said they no longer feel safe in Ballyfermot and are anxious to move out.

Alanna and her friend were set upon at the Civic Centre on the Ballyfermot Road at approximately 9.30pm on December 30.

She suffered horrific facial injuries including broken bones in her cheek and eye socket, and broken teeth, but the worst injury was to her right eye which was ruptured in the attack.

Her male friend suffered stab wounds as he tried to fend off the aggressors and help her.

After surgery Alanna was told there was just a 10pc chance she would see with her eye again.

She is now home from hospital but is facing further surgery to her eye, as well as an operation to repair the damage to her cheek bones and eye socket.

“We just don’t feel safe here any more,” said Alanna’s mother Jamie, who is due to meet Dublin City Council officials to discuss a possible move. “It’s sad to say that because I grew up here all my life, but I just don’t feel safe letting the kids out. All parents worry about their children when they go out but even if the people that did this are taken off the street their friends will still be around, their families will still be around, and I don’t think that’s something we should have to think about.

“We need a fresh start. It won’t be easy, and I know there is a shortage of housing, but Alanna needs to feel safe, all our children need to feel safe.”

Jamie said her daughter was feeling nauseous and cannot eat. “I got her jars of baby food today hoping she’ll be able to take that and help get her strength back. At least she’s here now and we can all take care of her, and her friends can call. It was difficult when she was in hospital because she was only allowed one visitor.”

A GoFundMe page launched to raise funds for Alanna and her friend has now reached more than €50,000.

“I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to each and every person,” Jamie said. “Not only for the donations – the love and encouragement is just as appreciated.”

She has told how Alanna was tormented by a group of young men in the area over the last number of years, and how her daughter had stood up to taunts and even having objects thrown at her in the street.

Last Thursday, Alanna and a friend were attacked after getting off a bus. The friend was injured while defending her.



It is understood that CCTV from Ballyfermot and the bus network will provide crucial evidence in the investigation.

Gardaí said they have not made any arrests in connection with the case.

The GoFundMe page for Alanna and her friend is at https://gofund.me/7b3ef302