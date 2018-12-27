The mother of a three-year-old killed in road crash has said Christmas is "just not the same without our wee man here".

'We hope you are playing with the angels' - mother of boy (3) who died in road crash

Yasmine Corkum (26) posted the emotional message on social media in the early hours of Christmas morning, 12 days after the death of her youngest son Kai.

The three-year-old had been walking to the shop with his aunt to get a lollipop when the collision occurred on Movilla Road in Newtownards, Co Down on December 13.

He was buried beside his baby sister Lily-mai, who died at the age of 19 weeks in January 2017, after a funeral service last Thursday.

Michael and Yasmine Corkum

Over 100 mourners filled a Newtownards funeral home to mark the life of the young boy, who was carried from his funeral service to the sound of his favourite song Baby Shark in an emotional ceremony.

Posting after the service on behalf of herself and her husband, Yasmine wrote: "Me and Michael want to thank each and everyone for everything they have done and even more for giving our baby boy the send off he deserved. The support has been absolutely overwhelming and we thank everyone. Still just feels like a bad dream."

And on December 23 the grieving mum shared a poem entitled Memories Of Our Little One At Christmas, captioned with the words: "My girl Lily-mai and now my boy Kai."

Its last few verses read: "For we hope and pray you're playing with the angels, having fun. But please don't forget, we love you.

"Happy Christmas, little one."

Kai is survived by his brothers Mason (4) and Tyler (6).

A gofundme page set up to support the Corkum family has so far raised more than £5,500.

A 21-year-old man arrested at the scene of the collision on suspicion of dangerous driving was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

