The bank holiday weekend proved to be extra special for a family in Waterford after scooping a massive one million euro prize in Friday’s Euromillions.

'We haven't been able to sleep all weekend' - Family scoops massive €1m in Euromillions

The family, who were visiting a friend at Waterford University Hospital, bought the ticket at the hospital’s Aramark store.

They originally thought they had won €5,000 on the main draw only to discover they had the winning raffle number too, adding an extra one million euro to their winnings.

A family spokesperson said “we checked the results over the weekend and our Euromillions raffle number was listed as one of the €5,000 winners".

“We were just absolutely thrilled with that and little die we know that there was an extra €1m on top of that again. When I mentioned to one of the kids that I had bought the ticket at the hospital in Waterford they said the winning one million Euro “Ireland Only Raffle” ticket was sold there.

“There was an unbelievable scramble to find out if we were the lucky winner of the extra €1m prize.

“We haven’t been able to sleep all weekend with the excitement.”

This was the fourth ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ so far this year with previous winners coming from Dublin, Waterford and Galway.

Elsewhere, a lucky customer at Herlihy’s Centra in Fermoy Co Cork won €30,000 on a scratchcard less than a week after a 15 person syndicate picked up €117,970 in an Irish Lotto Draw.

The syndicate matched five numbers and the bonus ball on the Lotto Draw on July 25th.

