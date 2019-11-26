'We have our eyes closed on who's coming in' - Independent TD Mattie McGrath backs Verona Murphy's asylum seeker comments

The candidate was caught up in controversy last week over her comments repeatedly linking migrants to Isil.

She later apologised for the comments and Fine Gael has continued to back her candidacy despite widespread criticism from opposition parties and rights' groups.

Mr McGrath told Independent.ie that he backs the candidate and that she is “a very capable woman”.

Canvass: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and candidate Verona Murphy on Wexford Main Street. Photo: Douglas O’Connor

“I would agree with most of her sentiments and most of her actions all the time, so I mean the Taoiseach was forced to go out [canvassing with her on Monday],” he said.

“I am shocked and disgusted that she decided to join Fine Gael and attach her bandwagon to that gang, and they’re trying to silence her already.

“Begrudgingly I say, if Verona had any sense she would be standing as an Independent [candidate] because she will be silenced by Fine Gael and controlled by the party, that’s what they do to people,” he added.

He said he agreed with Verona’s comments about refugees.

“She knows better than anyone, I’ve been listening to her over the last eight years, as head of the Road Hauliers Association of Ireland, she’s been talking to us and lobbying us,” he explained.

He added that the country has its “eyes closed” as to who is coming into it.

“We have our eyes closed to who’s coming in - look at the last 15 that came in, apparently 12 of them are now missing.

“We’re being taken for a complete ride in this country,” he added.

Verona Murphy (IRHA/PA)

Meanwhile, Ms Murphy has issued invitations to an event being hosted by the Irish Road Haulage Association – despite claiming to have stepped aside as president of the organisation.

Emails were sent to a number of TDs and senators today inviting them to a ‘Patrons Reception’ which will take place next month.

The message identifies Ms Murphy, a Fine Gael candidate in Wexford, as president of the IRHA.

The reception is due to take place in the five-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin on December 4.

Invitees are asked to indicate whether they will attend by this Friday, the same day as polling.

Ms Murphy has been at the centre of controversy in recent weeks after a string of comments about immigrants.

She has apologised for suggesting terror group ISIL form a significant part of the migrant population.

Her comments have caused major embarrassed for Fine Gael and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who has stood by her candidacy.

The party did not reply to queries on her current role within the lobby group.

Earlier the Irish Independent revealed that Ms Murphy told the CEO of the Road Safety Authority that the agency was dysfunctional and inefficient in an email sent just three weeks ago.

The message to Moyagh Murdoch, sent on November 5, was also copied to senior gardaí.

“We just cannot sweep the level of organisational dysfunctionality, in efficiency and poor regulatory oversight by the RSA under the carpet and proceed as if the organisation is fit for purpose,” Ms Murphy said in the strongly worded email.

The Freight Transport Association (FTAI) responded to the emails this evening, saying the commentary “could not be further from the truth”.

Aidan Flynn, General Manager of FTAI said:

“The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is a vital body which works hard to improve road safety and provide fair commercial regulatory standards. FTAI has a progressive relationship with the RSA, having worked with the team there for many years; we find it is always interested in hearing our members’ concerns.

“However, the Authority does require additional support to allow it to fulfil its function in a more targeted and sustained manner and FTAI has consistently called for the government to provide this investment. After all, fair enforcement of legal obligations – by both the Garda Siochana and Road Safety Inspectors – is crucial to foster a competitive environment for operators,” Mr Flynn said.

