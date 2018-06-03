A man who died after being attacked while on a family day out to celebrate the christening of his twin daughters has been remembered as "exceptional" by his devastated friends.

'We have lost a legend' - tributes paid as man dies after attack while out celebrating twin daughters' christening

Seamus Bell (36) was critically injured in the incident which took place on the main street of Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on January 20.

The fitness instructor had been in a coma in Beaumont Hospital for months after the incident but he was pronounced dead yesterday. Mr Bell is survived by his partner Edel and their nine-month-old twin daughters Cara and Ava.

He is also a father to a six-year-old son, Raphael, from a previous relationship. North Monaghan Pool League has paid a glowing tribute to Mr Bell, saying "he will always be remembered with great affection."

They wrote in a post on their Facebook account this morning: "It is with much sorrow, sadness and regret that all associated with the North Monaghan pool league extend our condolences to the family circle and the multitude of friends of the late Seamus Bell. "A cueman of exceptional talent has departed this life far too young and suffice to say he will always be remembered with great affection by us in the NMPL...

"We could write reams and columns about Seamie's many attributes and still would not be giving the man due credit and reward for his talent and contribution to local sport in Monaghan. "We conclude by saying all who met the late Seamie were privileged and richer for enjoying his company and we have indeed lost a local legend."

Mr Bell was pronounced dead yesterday evening and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

