Sampling the fun activities at The Wildlands adventure centre in Moycullen, Co Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

Sampling one of the fun activities at The Wildlands. Photo: Ray Ryan

Faye Bohan with her brother, David, at The Wildlands adventure centre which has reopened in Moycullen. Photo: Ray Ryan

After years of planning, the Bohan family's vision for a picturesque lakeshore and woodland area farmed by their dad, Tim, materialised last August and The Wildlands was born.

Situated in Moycullen, Co Galway, the gateway to Connemara and only 10 minutes from the city, Ireland's newest and arguably most scenic and well-equipped adventure centre boasts 20 acres offering a mix of thrills and tranquillity.

Years of research and investment saw the Bohans traverse Europe visiting adventure parks.

The Wildlands, which opened last August, offers zip 'n' trek courses, archery, 'Disc Golf' and bushcraft, walking trails, and enchanting fairy trails for kids.

But when Level 5 kicked in two months later, they were forced to shutter their park.

Undeterred, siblings Faye and David Bohan turned their focus to their 120-seat onsite restaurant, The Olive Tree Kitchen, and began a successful takeaway service.

"Lockdown was obviously a knockback, but we used it positively," says David.

"We had a pizza oven we brought over from Italy, and we were all set to go when the rug was pulled out from under us.

"But we committed ourselves to takeaway. We weren't sure how it would go, but we got slammed with orders the very first weekend, and it was that way all year.

"We were really blown away by the support locally."

Faye Bohan, a barrister, admits that it wasn't the opening year they hoped for, but there have been positives.

"There is no getting away from the fact we were only open two months of our nine-month inauguration. That was certainly not in our business plan."

However, The Wildlands is back with a bang this week. Already they are booked by schools from across Galway and Connacht every weekday until June.

The Wildlands also offers impressive indoor activities, with climbing walls, yoga and sports halls which the Bohans are keen to bring on stream as soon as they can, depending on the easing of restrictions.

"We have some really cool stuff indoors that nobody has seen, and it's just sitting there," says David.

"Our accommodation offering has been delayed, obviously, with construction on hold, but we have planning approval for 11 luxury lakeside cabins adding to the four we have already.

"We have two very exciting projects that are ready to go. One is our Baile Beag, a little kids imagination play town. It's all 3D and it's really visual.

"Our Challenge Room is an Irish mythology-themed arena with Crystal Maze style challenges. "Like working out the code of Grace O'Malley's ship to finding the Children of Lír," says Faye.

"We are trying to cover all markets: toddlers, kids, families, corporates, hens and stags," adds David.

Looking back on their opening year, the Bohans have no regrets.

"It was a case of there never being a good time in 2020, so we bit the bullet and opened in August.

"We hadn't done any marketing, so we underestimated the amount of demand for an outdoor offering there was. We got two great months before the next lockdown, and we got great feedback," says David.

Faye is hopeful for the summer ahead and thinks The Wildlands is uniquely equipped to handle the complexities of the pandemic.

"We are lucky we have 20 acres of outdoor space, so social distancing won't be a problem.

"It definitely wasn't the first year we expected. We made a lot of our projections based on corporate and school groups.

"This forced us to manage our expenses. We were so careful on labour costs, and that's where the pre-booking really helped."

David, a civil engineer who managed the construction of the Wildlands, has big ambitions for his family's "labour of love".

"We are hoping that if you draw a circle from Athlone, we have a good market base from there and all over the west of Ireland.

"Our end goal is to be Ireland's leading adventure park for outdoor, and our indoor offering will be state-of-the-art."