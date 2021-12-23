‘We had to get through blizzards to get here’ – scenes of joy at airport as families reunited for Christmas

Tom and Mary McElligott welcome their daughter Laura and son in law Justin Flood with their daughter Fiadh PIC Gerry Mooney

Dublin airport was like a finishing line in an exhausting international race today as passengers who had to jump countless hurdles finally landed home for Christmas.

Covid restrictions, vaccination certs, PCR tests and last minute antigen tests are now a new normal in travel, and that makes it even more anxious for families who didn’t see loved ones last year due to lockdowns.

But for those who successfully jumped through all the hoops with their suitcases in tow there were rich rewards better than any gold medal.

While the arrivals hall at Terminal One was quieter than a pre-Covid Christmas, you could sense the heightened emotion among the families waiting for loved ones to come through the door.

And it was an extra special day for the McElligott family from Listowel in Kerry when seventh-month old Fiadh Flood touched down in Ireland and met grandad Tom for the first time.

Laura McElligott had flown in with her husband Justin Flood from Canada, and breathed a sigh of relief after overcoming many hurdles to get here.

“We live in Sudbury which is four hours north of Toronto, and we had to get through blizzards to get to the airport,” Laura explained.

“And my passport didn’t get to me until last Monday so that was another stress, as well as all the Covid checks. But we’re here at last,” she said as little Fiadh made short work of a bottle.

Laura’s parents Tom and Mary said they were nervous that the odds were stacked against them seeing their family between the weather, the passports and the Covid checks.

“It was a bit of a lottery, but we have won the lottery here today,” said proud Tom.

“Fiadh is our first grandchild, and it’s the first time we’ve met so it’s extra special,” he added.

“Christmas will be traditional. Turkey and ham with family, that’s what’s important,” said Mary.

Laura said she was looking forward to a traditional home-cooked Christmas dinner.

“I have two brothers and a sister who I’m dying to meet as well. It’s just amazing to be home,” she said.

David and Michelle Kent, with their daughter Sarah, were waiting for their other daughter Ruth to come in from London, and said they had been resigned to cancelling Christmas if she didn’t make it.

“Ruth had Covid and we had thought she would not get here, but at 9.30 last night she sent us a message saying ‘negative PCR, flight booked’ and were thrilled. Christmas was suddenly back on,” said David.

Just then Ruth, who is studying textile design, arrived through the doors to hugs from her family.

“I’m delighted to be home because I wasn’t sure until last night if I could travel,” she said before she packed her case into the family car for the trip back to Kells in Kilkenny.

Sophie Maguire was busy in arrivals with her little son Fionn (18 months) who was dressed in a cute festive outfit waiting for his grandmother Myrtha to come in from Switzerland.

Sophie met her Irish husband Ciaran Maguire on a plane, so airports are a special feature in their lives.

“I fell for his Irish charm,” she said.

“We will spend Christmas in Saggart and invited my mother over. It will be a traditional Irish Christmas dinner with a little Swiss twist of fondue as well, so both traditions from both countries will be celebrated.”

Myrtha arrived with a little fluffy halo over her head, and was delighted to be landing in Dublin for a Christmas celebration.

"Ireland is my favourite country. I love the Irish,” she proclaimed.

Jonas Arnds was waiting patiently with flowers for his mother Jerrilynn to come in from the US.

“She would have been here last year but for Covid restrictions, so we are looking forward to being together this Christmas,” he said.

But landing in Dublin was only part of the journey, Jonas and Jerrilynn will be heading to Germany tomorrow to be with Jonas’s father.

Dublin Airport is expecting 268,000 passengers between today and December 29, with an average of 44,000 traveling through it each today.

Today was forecast to be one of the busiest days, with 47,000 passengers traveling through T1 and T2.

“This is down on the 77,000 a day we would have seen at this time of year pre-Covid, but better than the 12,000 a day we saw in 2020,” said an airport spokeswoman.

“We would have loved to have had our Christmas choir but it wasn’t in the best interest of public safety,” she added.

The choir might have been absent, but Alex Loughrey from Ranelagh had found a piano in the arrivals hall after he flew in from Paris, and couldn't resist a bit of practice.

Passengers and families thanked him for bringing some warm Christmas cheer to the airport.

“I’ve never actually played in public before, so it’s nice to get the thanks,” he smiled

It’s little details that make a big difference.