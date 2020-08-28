'We don't want Ireland to become a police state' - Sinn Fein on proposed new anti-Covid powers to counter house parties

Sinn Féin has warned against Ireland becoming a “Police State” under proposed new anti-Covid powers to counter house parties.

Brian Stanley, Chairman of the powerful Public Accounts Committee in the Dáil, said his party’s support for public health measures could not be taken for granted when such fundamental questions arose as to the sanctity of the dwelling.

As Cabinet discusses legislation to tackle house parties and the power to shut down pubs that fail to ensure social distancing among patrons, along with food and timing rules, the main Opposition party expressed reservations.

“We don’t want to turn the place into a police state,” Mr Stanley said.

Sinn Féin had “more or less” accepted all of the advice from NPHET supported the measures and restrictions imposed as a result, he said.

“This is a new proposal. There are our civil liberties issues around that, which will definitely have consequences in terms of personal rights and the right to privacy in a family home.

“We do recognise that there may be issues, and we have to be very careful about that. If the Government brings legislation before the House when it resumes, we will look at that carefully.

“But we will also have an eye to civil liberties issues, because we don't want to put householders and indeed the Gardaí in a position where the Guards are driving around housing estates, trying to figure it out if there are six or seven people in a house. I think we need to be careful with that.”

The Cabinet is expected to sign off on the new powers today, but their extent remains to be determined by ministers from the three parties in Government.

But there are indications that the enforcement actions will be speedily transposed into legislation that will come before the Dáil when it returns from recess next week.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has already warned against any rushed response to worsening Covid-19 contagion statistics that could encroach on freedoms established from the foundation of the State.

Ministers may yet row back on house calls by Gardaí to curtail private parties, but sources have indicated that the ability to order immediate closure of licensed premises will be provided for in the draft legislation.

Mr Stanley said: “I think there are other areas as well that that need to be looked at to try and reduce the spread. But we need to have regard to the civil liberty issues. We don't want that situation of putting and local house owners and Gardaí in a community in an awkward situation like that.”

“Sinn Féin has taken a constructive approach to date on each piece of legislation that has come forward. We’ve sought to amend parts of it. If they bring forward legislation in this area, we would give it careful consideration.

“But what I'm saying to you here is that we need to be careful.

“There's a fine line to be crossed here in terms of the right to privacy, the protection of the family and the right to privacy for people within that. That's not where we want to go.

“Obviously everything will have to be looked at, because unfortunately, the figures (for infection) are going the wrong way again, and what must be trying to avoid is another lockdown.”

But he insisted that there was already “substantial legislation” on the statute book to do with public order, neighbourhood disturbances and noise.

“There is a range of legislation there already, and some of that can be applied, and indeed the Gardaí are already using some of that in terms of in terms of large house parties.

“If there's a gather of 30, 40 or 50 people in a back garden, there is legislation there to deal with already.

“There is no perfect solution to this, but we are going to very careful in looking at the legislation. Numbers of people in households is going to be a very difficult issue to police.

“We haven’t seen what they are bringing forward, but we want to look at it, and we will do that in relation to civil liberty very carefully.

“This is all about balance in stopping the spread of the virus. We don’t want to turn the place into a police state either.”

