THE family of a Kerry nurse and former London Rose contestant who died in a tragic road traffic accident have used an event honouring her memory to issue a special road safety plea for 2020.

'We don't want any other family go through what we have' - sister of young nurse who died in road tragedy issues appeal

Kerrie Browne (26) died after a two vehicle collision on October 2 last along the N21 Limerick-Killarney road just outside Castleisland at Meenleitrim.

A native of Brosna, Ms Browne was on her way home from work at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) when the tragedy occurred.

Her sister, Andrea, used a special 5km fun run and walk in Kerrie's memory to issue a special road safety appeal on behalf of her heartbroken family.

"One life lost on Irish roads is one life too many," she said.

"We would like to add our voice to the road safety message being issued by groups like the Road Safety Authority and PARC."

"We don't want to see any other family go through what we have. It has been absolutely horrendous," she said.

Deaths on the Irish roads increased by 4pc last year compared to 2018 which ranks as the safest year since records began in 1959.

A total of 148 people lost their lives last year compared to 142 in 2018.

Two people have already died on Irish roads in the first five days of this year, the latest being a motorcyclist in his 50s who died following a three vehicle collision on Saturday evening at Dromkeen in Limerick.

To honour the memory of Kerrie Browne, her family and friends organised a special 5km fun run and walk to raise money for the two hospitals where she had worked.

Ms Browne had worked in London as a nurse and, three years ago, was one of the contestants to seek to represent London in the prestigious Rose of Tralee competition.

The young woman had only recently returned to Kerry having secured a position at UHK.

She hailed from a well-respected family with deep links to both Kerry GAA and equestrian sports.

The special 5km fun run and walk in her memory was staged today at Brosna GAA pitch.

All proceeds raised from the event will go towards the Cashel ward at UHK and the IFOR ward at Whittington Hospital in London where Ms Browne had worked.

Emergency services in Kerry were left deeply traumatised by the accident as many knew the young nurse from her work at UHK.

Tributes were paid at the time to Ms Browne by locals left shocked by the tragedy.

"She was a fantastic nurse - she was absolutely wonderful at her job," one neighbour said.

Online Editors