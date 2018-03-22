'We don't have any indication that the fire was suspicious' - Dublin Fire Brigade

Dublin Fire Brigade's chief officer has said this morning that there is no indication that last night's major blaze in Ballymun was suspicious.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Chief Fire Officer Patrick Fleming said that while an investigation is beginning this morning, there is no indication at this stage to believe the fire was suspicious.

"Not at this stage but it is too early to say. I don't think we have any indication that it was suspicious at this stage." The fire broke out at the Metro Hotel building in Ballymun, north Dublin shortly after 8.00pm on Wednesday night.

It is believed it started in an apartment on the 13th floor of the building. Mr Fleming confirmed that the fire was now extinguished and investigations would begin this morning.

"At this stage the fire is well out and we will be commencing an investigation this morning as soon as the building is safe to go in to," Mr Fleming said. Mr Fleming confirmed that the flight appeared to start on the 13th floor and also spread to the 10th floor but the building design stopped it reaching the 11th and 12th floors.

"It was a well developed fire and we don't know what the cause is at this stage. While it spread from the 13th to the 10th, the intervening floors were not damaged so compartmentation worked relatively well in the building. "There is still a question mark over the spread of the fire from the 13th to the 10th and not the 11th and 12th."

Mr Fleming also confirmed that an investigation by DFB and Garda Siochana would begin and that DFB would be following up with the building's owners

He added that breaking glass in high rise fires is common.

Mr Fleming also moved to reassure those who live in high-rise buildings. He said: "I would like to reassure the public that live in apartment buildings that this was not a Grenfell Tower type of fire. It was a very, very different type of fire but it does raise the issue that people need to know what to do if and when a fire alarm goes off. There was a very orderly evacuation of this building which made sure that there was no casualties."

This morning the extent of the damage the fire caused was clearly visible in daylight. One fire tender remained at the scene along with crews manning a portable support centre.

They continued to pump water into the building to ensure no hotspots reignite. A preliminary inspection of the building is expected to begin once it is safe to do so. A section of Santry Avenue remained closed to traffic and diversions were put in place.

