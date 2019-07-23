The young men who rescued a five-year-old girl after she was swept out to sea at Portmarnock beach have told of how they feared for her life as they launched a desperate rescue attempt.

'We couldn't lose that little girl' - heroes who rescued child (5) swept out to sea on inflatable lilo

Walter Butler (21) and his brothers, Eoghan Butler (18), Declan Butler (18), and Alex Thomson (24), came to the aid of the young girl after she fell into difficulty while floating on an inflatable lilo.

The four men, who are on holidays here from Virginia in the United States, had just entered the water when they heard someone calling for a lifeguard.

They then saw a girl on a "pink flamingo floaty screaming for help" as the current dragged her away from the shoreline.

Walter, a health services technician for the United States Coast Guard, decided to stay on the beach while the others swam out to the frightened child.

"As we swam out I realised that if this girl needed to be revived or needed any medical attention I had to be in my best shape to provide first aid," Walter said.

"You could see the brave little girl fighting for her life.

"She was doing everything she could to stay alive. Luckily, she gave it her all and Eoghan had enough time to grab her."

Shortly after, Declan and Alex also reached the girl and helped Eoghan bring her back to shore.

The girl was a "nervous wreck" by the time Eoghan had reached her.

Speaking to Independent.ie, he said: "There’s not enough words out there to describe the exact moment, but when I saw her in the vastness of the sea struggling to keep her head above water all I could do was to reassure her that people were out there for her and to ask for her to keep strong.

"When we finally got there she was a nervous wreck. Luckily I was able to take her mind off of the matter by talking to her, asking her when birthday was, what her favorite colour was and other things."

When I saw her in the vastness of the sea struggling to keep her head above water all I could do was to reassure her that people were out there for her and to ask for her to keep strong. Eoghan Butler

As the commotion and stress grew around the men, Alex thought of the baby girl he and his partner are expecting in October: "The main thing I was thinking about was we couldn't lose that little girl. I’m expecting a daughter in October, and was empathising with the father's fear.

"I just couldn't imagine the pain he and the family would have felt had she gone under.

"I’m feeling good now. I slept well knowing the girl was safe at home," he added.

Declan said he was "grateful" that the group decided to go to the beach yesterday and were in a position to "help that unfortunate girl out".

"I'm so glad that she has the chance to see life now, and hope she can truly enjoy it," he said.

The Irish Coast Guard was notified and units from the Howth RNLI, as well as the Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene.

Paramedics treated the young girl at the scene before she was taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Her condition has been described as non-life-threatening.

