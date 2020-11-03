'We believe in Johnny Depp' - Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary-Clarke say after actor loses libel case

FRIENDSHIP: Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke with Johnny Depp at The Pogues frontman’s 60th birthday party in 2018. The couple have known the Hollywood star for 30 years. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Journalist Victoria Mary-Clarke has launched a support campaign for Hollywood movie star Johnny Depp after he lost his libel battle against a British newspaper.

She has publicly come out to support the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star while her other half, Pogues legend Shane MacGowan, has posted a video backing Depp 100pc.

Yesterday morning saw Mary-Clarke posting a message of support on behalf of her and the singer.

“We believe in Johnny Depp and we believe that he did the right thing in standing up for the truth and we believe that he will be vindicated and that he has already triumphed because he has shown his courage and because he has encouraged so many other people #JusticeForJohnnyDepp,” she said.

The writer spent the day re-Tweeting messages of support from fans of Depp from around the globe as his fans gave their reaction to him losing his libel case.

MacGowan also made a video sending a public message to Depp as he to told him not to let yesterday’s decision get him down.

“Ride on bro, rock on...be the giant that you are. You’re above all of that sh*t. Love you,” he said.

Depp and MacGowan have been friends for years and the actor even attended the singer’s 60th birthday party back in 2018.

He rubbed shoulders with luminaries like President Michael D Higgins as he helped the star mark his milestone birthday.

The event took place in the National Concert Hall and saw the star being award with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other attendees included U2 frontman Bono, singer Sinead O’Connor and Shay Healy.

Speaking before about the Pogues frontman, Depp called him “one of the most important poets of the 20th century.”

He previously told BBC 6Music: “Shane MacGowan is unpredictable. He’s definitely not boring. He’s a magnificent man.”

