Mother-of-two Ingrida Maciokaite, who was stabbed to death in Dundalk last week, has been remembered as woman with a desire for life who gave 100pc to everything she did.

'We are united in pain' - priest tells mourners at funeral of mum who was stabbed to death

Ingrida was attacked at her home on Linenhall Street in the Co Louth town last Tuesday afternoon.

Her former partner Edmundas Dauksa (48) has been charged with her murder.

Ingrida, who was originally from Lithuania, had lived in Ireland for a number of years.

Today, there were emotional scenes as the white coffin painted with colourful flowers bearing her remains was carried to St Nicholas’ Church, just yards from where she was killed.

Fr Maciej Zacharek told the mourners, from the local and Lithuanian community, that Ingrida “was taken so violently from our lives”.

From the front pew, Ingrida’s six-year-old daughter was comforted by friends of the victim.

Her baby brother was not at the mass.

Symbols of Ingrida’s life that were brought to the altar included her favourite coffee, her cigarettes and lighter, her phone, photographs of her with her children, and her work apron from Ruby’s cafe in the town.

The funeral was recorded for Ingrida’s family and friends back in Lithuania.

During his homily, Fr Zacharekit said it was not easy to find words to express the feelings of everyone who had gathered to mourn her loss.

“She was a very young woman who came to Ireland 12 years ago, a mother of two beautiful children,” he said.

“She will be remembered as a very kind person who was loving and giving and ready to give 100pc.

“In her there was a light, and a desire for life. She loved gardening and animals, and was always looking out for the wounded ones, in many ways she was child-like,” he added.

Fr Zacharek praised the people of Dundalk for reaching out to people like Ingrida coming from abroad to make a new life.

“She came here and found a home, friends, built relationships and we suffer that she has been taken so violently from us,” he said.

“We are united in pain but strengthened by faith we support each other. We can see that this evil can touch our lives. Life is very short,” he added.

After the funeral mass Ingrida’s remains were brought to S Patrick’s cemetery for burial.

Online Editors