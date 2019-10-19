CLODAGH Hawe's family has said they were not consulted after a film maker eluded to events surrounding her death as inspiration for her short film about a wife in an emotionally damaging relationship.

'We are real people with real feelings'- Clodagh Hawe's family say they weren't consulted about film she 'inspired'

Ms Hawe's family has called for greater sensitivity in the future as they urged people to remember: "We are real people with real feelings."

Clodagh and her three sons - Liam (13), Niall (11) and Ryan (6) - were killed by her husband Alan Hawe (40) at their Co Cavan home in Ballyjamesduff on August 29, 2016.

The new film 'Run' by Caroline Grace-Cassidy and Roisin Kearney is an exploration of coercive control, something Clodagh's family spoke about on Claire Byrne's special, Her Name is Clodagh.

Speaking to the media last week about the film, one of the writer/directors, Caroline Grace-Cassidy, said they were inspired after watching it.

"Some said to me, 'Why wouldn't she just leave?' and 'She seems very put-upon'. Other comments I got was that it wasn't believable that a clever woman like her would stay with him," she said.

"We wrote it after the Her Name is Clodagh special as the fact is, the majority of murdered women are killed by their partners."

In light of Ms Grace-Cassidy's comments, Clodagh's mother and sister, Mary Coll and Jacqueline Connolly respectively, released a statement admitting that they found Ms Grace-Cassidy's comments 'distressing'.

"We refer to the film "Run" by Caroline Grace-Cassidy and Roisin Kearney and to media reports that it was inspired by the Claire Byrne Special programme on the killing of Clodagh and her three sons by her husband, Alan Hawe," the statement said.

"We wish to make it clear that we were not involved in any way in the making of 'Run' and we were not consulted about the use of Clodagh's killing in the publicly for the film.

"While we wish the artistes involved in the film every success, we remind them that we are real people with real feelings. We find it distressing to relive what happened to Clodagh by reading about it in the media in this way without any warning. We hope that greater sensitivity will be shown in the future."

Clodagh's sister Jacqueline told Independent.ie that she was too upset to discuss the incident further.

Caroline Grace-Cassidy and Roisin Kearney have said that they are 'deeply saddened' by any upset they caused. The film, they said, was not based in any way on the manner of Clodagh's death, and the only inspiration they took was from the strength of her family in the aftermath.

"We are deeply saddened at any upset the reference to Clodagh Hawe's death has had on her family The firm RUN is in no way about Clodagh's case. We like people all over Ireland were completely shook by the tragedy," they said.

"The strength shown by Clodagh's family was inspirational. Their courage and openness started a conversation in Ireland that was long overdue. We feel that work and strength was instrumental to the change in domestic violence law.

"Run is an exploration of the first signs of coercive control. A short film that was made for one purpose, to highlight these signs so others may recognise the behaviour.

"This is the purpose of Run. It is not associated with any individual or case."

Beyond the statement, Ms Grace-Cassidy said: "Out of respect for the family, I do not want to enter into further discussion, which will only serve to upset."

Independent.ie has contacted Document Films, the company behind Run, for comment.

