'We are not out of the woods yet - not by a long shot'

There were 20 bodies in a mortuary in Northern Ireland in just one day last week, following an in- crease in Covid-related deaths linked to the new Kent variant of the virus.

At one point last week, 760 patients were being cared for in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with nearly 70 in intensive care.

Hospital occupancy is expected to remain high for many weeks as the new variant leaves its mark.

Around 60pc of all cases being treated by the Southern Health Trust in the region are connected to the coronavirus, which was first identified in England last September.

It is believed the variant spreads up to 70pc faster than others and it may be up to 30pc more deadly.

"It has been horrendous here," said Dr Anne Carson, a consultant radiologist at Craigavon Hospital, which had more than 220 cases of Covid-19 in five days last week.

"A significant percentage of those admissions have been linked to the Kent strain - more than 50pc. We couldn't cope, we had to divert patients to other hospitals throughout Northern Ireland."

The Southern Trust area has had "eight out of the 10 worst postcodes following the Christmas surge in infections", said Dr Carson.

"All I seem to be seeing these days is Covid, Covid, Covid. It used to be eight or nine patients with Covid in the ward, now it's wall-to-wall."

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally fears the new strain may be more "persistent and continue to circulate at dangers levels" throughout Northern Ireland.

"There also remains the unsubstantiated remarks from Boris Johnson that this strain is more fatal than other cases, which we will not know for some time," he said.

The speed at which the Kent variant has taken hold in Northern Ireland indicates "higher levels of it than anywhere else, after London and the south-east of England", Dr Scally said.

"It is very alarming, and I do worry," he added. "I find the situation very concerning. We are not out of the woods yet, by a long shot."

While there has been a further decrease in the numbers of positive cases, the R number has remained below one and is now estimated to be between 0.65 and 0.8.

Dr Scally believes the decline will continue cautiously, and said "it may not go down as fast as everyone would like it to".

Figures released by the North's health minister Robin Swann's department last week show more than 220,000 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, including 196,131 first doses and 24,070 second doses.

Mobile teams have administered first doses in all local care homes, and second doses to more than 80pc of them; 83pc of the over-80s group have received their jabs, while work has begun to vaccinate 70- to 79-year-olds through the GP programme.

More than 50,000 people aged 65 to 69 have now booked vaccine appointments.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency show 150 deaths involving Covid-19 took place in the region in the week to January 22.

It was the second-highest weekly toll since the pandemic began last year.

January 17 saw 34 deaths, the highest number in any one day.

Meanwhile, the disagreements around the Government's reluctance to share passenger data rumbles on after civil servants from Northern Ireland met with officials in Dublin last week.

Officials North and south have been told to come up with a solution before Mr Swann and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly "engage any further".

"There's no movement between Robin Swann and Stephen Donnelly, that's for sure, and this is an issue that has to be sorted as soon as possible," a senior Stormont source said.

"That's why officials from the Executive Office, not the department of health, are engaging with officials in Dublin."

Given the gravity of the situation, the Northern Ireland Executive announced last week that remote learning for all educational settings will be extended until March 5.

These include pre-schools, nurseries, primary schools, and post-primary schools. Supervised learning provision will continue for vulnerable children and the children of key workers and special schools will remain open.

"The situation at present remains very difficult and we need to keep going for a bit longer," Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill told a news conference.

On the subject of travel, she said she had discussed the issue with colleagues in Belfast and Dublin.

"I think there's a desire from everyone to work together and have a joined-up approach on travel across the two islands," she said.

"That makes good sense, and we certainly support a two-islands approach. But there are obviously some significant details to be worked through in terms of those arrangements."

Ms O'Neill reiterated that "no one should be travelling anywhere at the minute - on or off the island - unless it's absolutely necessary".

Northern Ireland's Department of Health announced yesterday that 455 people had tested positive for Covid-19 within the previous 24 hours and 17 more people had died from the disease.

Sunday Independent