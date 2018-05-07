'We are keeping this love in a photograph' - Vicky Phelan's daughter Amelia meets Ed Sheeran

Ms Phelan posted a picture of her daughter beaming beside the singer on Twitter this morning where she thanked Will Hanafin and Ray D'Arcy for organising the special meet up.

And this happened yesterday. My daughter, Amelia, met her idol, @edsheeran. A massive shout out to my new BFF @willhanafin and @RadioRayRTE for organising this for Amelia. We are "keeping this love in a photograph." 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jAsuy4kDUU — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) May 7, 2018

Amelia was already going to one of Sheeran's three gigs in Cork over the weekend but the concert became extra special when she got to meet the singer backstage. Ms Phelan's bravery in exposing the cervical cancer scandal while battling the illness has been lauded all over the country and speaking to the Sunday Independent yesterday she said that it was 'a nice feeling' to know she was 'doing some good'.

"People are calling me a national hero and I'm not really comfortable with it but at the same time, it is a nice feeling to know I am doing some good, beyond what I had ever imagined," Vicky Phelan told the Sunday Independent this weekend. She also told the Sunday Independent that another source of strength for her has been in helping other women with cervical cancer, and in some cases, the families of women who have died.

Ed Sheeran pictured performing at Pairc ui Chaoimh during his Irish Tour 2018. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision.

"I am trying to keep on top of my messages at the moment. I'm getting actually thousands of messages from well-wishers, which is lovely. I will read every one of them when I get the time. I'm trying to actually go through them at the moment to make sure I am replying to women and the husbands of women who have died, because they are the ones that I need to prioritise at the moment."

