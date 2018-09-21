Spanish police are investigating the disappearance of a Dublin man who has been missing since last Saturday.

'We are going out of our minds with worry' - search for Irishman who disappeared in Spain almost a week ago

Carl Carr (38) was last seen at a dance event called Ambiguous in the Costa Blanca resort of Cabo Roig near Torrevieja.

Fears have grown for his safety and his partner has issued a public appeal for any information on his whereabouts.

Taking to Facebook, his partner Danielle Coupe said: “Has anybody seen Carl he’s been missing since Saturday me his family and friends are going out of our minds with worry

“Anyone who was at Ambiguous can you message with the last time you saw him please,” she said in the social media post.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the disappearance as a missing persons case and a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that are ready to provide consular assistance.

A source said that gardai have not yet been required to assist Spanish authorities.

