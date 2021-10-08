‘We are beyond devastated’ – Irishman (31) dies after fall outside apartment in Canada

A Carlow man has passed away four days after a fall outside an apartment in Vancouver in Canada.

Eric Fitzgibbon (31) suffered a serious brain injury from the fall which occurred last Sunday.

He had undergone a number of operations and was being treated in intensive care but died on Thursday night at Vancouver General Hospital.

His parents, Bridge and Ger, flew out to Canada during the week to be with him after doctors requested them to do so.

A Go Fund Me page was started by a family member, to help with their expenses and more than €42,000 has been raised from an original target of €20,000.

Mr Fitzgibbon’s aunt, Georgina Brennan-Stynes, posting on the Go Fund Me crowd funding page said: “We are beyond devastated to share the incredibly sad news that our Eric has passed away.

“He has not survived his injuries.”

Ms Brennan Stynes added that the family now wanted to help others with public donations.

“We must focus now on repatriation and funeral costs along with the incurred medical costs and so will keep this page open until we ascertain that cost.

“Our intention is to help other families in some way with the remaining funds and when we can we will update you with that information.”

She thanked the public for their help. “Thank you all for your kindness, your love, your prayers, your memories and for supporting the family and Eric's loved friends in what has been a very hard journey.

“Remember Eric today and please pray for Bridge, Ger, Sorcha (sister) and Sinead (sister), his broken hearted family and Erics's dear friends who are grieving at this difficult time.”

Earlier this week Ms Brennan Stynes explained that her nephew was a “fantastic son who has been making a life in his adopted city, making friends, creating great memories on his travels and working for the life he dreamed of”.

The gofundme.com page has now been changed to the Eric Fitzgibbon Memorial Fund.