| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We are a great warrior nation and this taps into it’ – Leitrim man aiming to resurrect ancient art of stick fighting

Bernard Leddy displays his stick-fighting skills Expand

Close

Bernard Leddy displays his stick-fighting skills

Bernard Leddy displays his stick-fighting skills

Bernard Leddy displays his stick-fighting skills

David Cendon

A former prison officer from Co Leitrim has vowed to resurrect the almost forgotten Irish practice of stick fighting.

According to its practitioners, Bataireacht goes back hundreds of years in Ireland – but due to the Famine and British interference, it nearly disappeared. 

Most Watched

Privacy