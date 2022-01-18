‘We all made wills as we didn’t know if we’d survive,’ says doctor

A hospital consultant has told how “terrified” colleagues made their wills during previous Covid waves because they were unsure if they would survive the pandemic.

However, Dr Neil Black, a consultant at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, said the development of vaccines has taken away much of the fear for those at the forefront of the battle against the virus, and he urged people to get vaccinated.

He was speaking after a source within the health service told the Sunday Independent the number of people coming forward in Northern Ireland for a booster vaccine has “fallen off the side of a cliff’ since Christmas.

Dr Black said the majority of patients currently being treated in hospital for Covid-related illness are unvaccinated.

“Whenever people who are unvaccinated get sick with Omicron, they tend to get sick much quicker. It’s much more dangerous,” he said.

“I don’t understand why some people are not getting vaccinated. I remember the sense of relief when I got my first vaccine, and I’m completely mystified by people who want more evidence.

“It’s now more than a year since the vaccines became available, and millions and millions of people have been vaccinated.

“If you have the jab, you’re less likely to get sick, you will keep the economy going and you will keep our social activities and our ability to see people going.”

Dr Black recalled the sense of fear among medical staff during earlier Covid waves before the vaccine programme began.

“I remember looking back myself, to before we were vaccinated, when we had very little information — and everybody was terrified,” he said.

“Experienced consultants were going and making their wills because they did not know if they would come out the other end. Since getting my vaccine, I’m not afraid.

“This weekend I’m working in the respiratory Covid ward. I know the majority of those patients will have the Omicron variant, which is a lot more transmissible, but I have had both vaccines and the booster and I am going to be protected by PPE, so I’m not afraid of doing that. But back then it was a terrifying prospect.”

Patricia Donnelly, who oversees the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland, admitted there had been a “recent slowdown” in the number of people coming forward for a booster jab.

“The predicted increase in positive cases from the Omicron variant has led to increased transmission during December and January,” she said.

“For anyone who has tested positive for Covid, there is a 28-day interval between infection and vaccination. We therefore expect that this has reduced the number of people able to have their booster dose in January.

“Christmas and the prospect of meeting friends and relatives was also a motivating factor for some people in getting their booster.”

Despite the recent fall in numbers, Ms Donnelly said around 900,000 people in the North have already received their booster dose, and she urged anyone who has not received a Covid jab to come forward.