‘We all made wills as we didn’t know if we’d survive,’ says doctor

Ciaran O'Neill

A hospital consultant has told how “terrified” colleagues made their wills during previous Covid waves because they were unsure if they would survive the pandemic.

However, Dr Neil Black, a consultant at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, said the development of vaccines has taken away much of the fear for those at the forefront of the battle against the virus, and he urged people to get vaccinated.

