Water cut off to parts of south Dublin after burst main
A south Dublin community had their water cut off this afternoon due to a burst main in Dublin 18.
Repairs to the burst water pipe caused supply disruptions to residents living on Kilgobbin Road, Stepaside and its surrounding areas for a period.
Reports suggest that Cabinteely in Carrickmines was also affected.
But by 4.06pm, Irish Water confirmed that the works were completed, with supply beginning to return to all affected properties.
The national water utility also warned of possible outages today in small parts of Sutton, Malahide, Drimnagh and Templeogue.
Online Editors