WATCH: Youths attack Limerick GAA fans after Munster Hurling championship game

FOOTAGE has emerged of a group of young men attacking Limerick hurling fans after a Munster Senior Hurling Championship match.

In a video posted online, a group of young men appear to punch and kick Limerick fans.

The incident occurred on Limerick's Henry Street after the match on Saturday.

Some Limerick fans fell to the ground and appear to be kicked while they were on the ground.

It is unclear if the alleged attackers attended the GAA match.

More Limerick fans intervened to try and prevent more harm and to break up the fight. One man, armed with what looks like a pool cue, brandishes it above the youths and they eventually disperse.

Limerick GAA's public relations officer, Hugh Murphy, said he heard about the incident but that he didn't know if the people involved were at the match.

"We have never really had anything like this before," he told Independent.ie.

Clare GAA's Secretary, Pat Fitzgerald, said he had not heard of the attack until Independent.ie contacted him. "I was very. very surprised, I hadn't heard a word of it," he said.

"We never had any such history of this. The Gaelic grounds are on the Clare side of the city, so normally fans would keep to themselves.

"It is shocking antisocial behaviour. There's a good healthy rivalry there, but I have never heard of anything physical happening.

Mr Fitzgerald went on to say that while there was "playful banter" between the two team's supporters, he would be very surprised if it had escalated into anything physcial.

Gardaí said they have no record of the incident.

"We have no incidents recorded or reported matching [this] description," a spokesperson said.

Online Editors