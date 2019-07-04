TWO men have been rescued from the River Liffey after they jumped in to save a dog.

WATCH: Two men rescued from River Liffey after jumping in to save dog

It is understood that the two men jumped in to help a distressed dog who had fallen in to the river.

Rescue swimmers and firefighters from Phibsborough and Tara Street stations brought the two people and the dog to safety.

Onlooker Robbie Murphy described how the two stayed with the dog until a rescue boat arrived.

"I was walking home and heard a splash, I turned to the right and noticed the dog struggling but instantly two lads were in saving him.

"The issue was the dog was a big enough size, so they couldn’t use the life saving devices to pull him up," he said.

"The lads held him up, kept him calm, made sure he was okay. The fire brigade arrived, but there was no real point of access apart from the large wall so they jumped down," he added.

The dog had a phone number on his collar and has since been reunited with his owner, Dublin Fire Brigade told Independent.ie.

Online Editors