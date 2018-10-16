Vanessa Williams captured the cute moment she caught her daughter Indie (3) with an open jar of Nutella.

WATCH: 'The fairy did it ... kill her' - hilarious moment toddler is caught with open jar of Nutella

Ms Williams told Independent.ie how Indie has three sisters but usually "blames the fairy for most things".

When asked who opened the jar, the little girl said "the fairy done it", though her chocolate covered face might be giving the game away.

Then she says "kill her", while her mum is heard chuckling in the background.

Online Editors