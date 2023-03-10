Watch: Shop employee caught on CCTV stealing from children’s cancer charity box

The owner of an ice cream shop says his trust was betrayed after an employee was caught stealing from a charity collection box.

Sarah Lindsey Dudley was pictured on CCTV footage lifting a collection tin placed at the till area of Oggie’s Dessert Bar in Banbridge, Co Down and pocketing the cash.

The footage shows Dudley (43), from Cordrain Road in Tandragee, attempting to remove the lid of the charity box several times. She is then seen grabbing a wad of cash donated by the public in aid of a children’s cancer charity.

She then shakes the tin to ensure any remaining coins are removed. The incident took place in June last year.

Dudley, who has since been sacked, appeared in Banbridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday after entering a last-minute guilty plea after previously maintaining she was innocent and took “the money for safe keeping."

The worker was subsequently fined £200 for a single charge of theft with the judge giving her a stern warning about re-offending.

Expand Close CCTV footage of Dudley stealing from a charity box in aid of children's cancer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CCTV footage of Dudley stealing from a charity box in aid of children's cancer

Speaking to our sister publication the Belfast Telegraph, Darren Ogle, the owner of the dessert cafe on Rathfriland Street, said Dudley’s crime was “very upsetting."

“The collection was for a charity that is very close to the community here,” he said.

He did not identify the specific charity, saying he didn’t wish for them to be associated with Dudley’s behaviour.

“The family involved with this charity have done really great things ever since they set it up, so I don't want to drag them into this, because they're amazing,” he added.

“I’m not going to lie, it's all really upset me. It's broken my heart, you don’t steal from any charity let alone a children’s cancer charity. It’s despicable and incredibly low.”

Extended CCTV footage seen by the Belfast Telegraph shows Dudley turning to face the camera after she has emptied the collection tin, before placing her hand towards the lens and then moving it out of view of the till area towards the back of the cafe.

Expand Close CCTV footage of Dudley stealing from a charity box in aid of children's cancer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CCTV footage of Dudley stealing from a charity box in aid of children's cancer

Darren said Dudley only worked at Oggie’s for a “few months” prior to the theft and claims she made various attempts to hide her crime.

He is also worried other items may have been taken from the store.

“It’s a breach of trust, and disgusting. She’s someone I thought I could have trusted to be in the shop, and it’s really heartbreaking. You think you can trust staff like that,” he added.

“If there was money taken from the till, I would have been cross of course, but it’s really hurt me the fact it was for this charity to help children.”

The business owner said he is glad she was convicted in court.

“She denied everything at first when the police spoke to her at the time and then just pleaded guilty,” he added.

“I’m happy there was a conviction, so future employers know going forward. It’s all I wanted out of this.”