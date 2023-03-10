| 2.8°C Dublin

Watch: Shop employee caught on CCTV stealing from children’s cancer charity box

Dessert bar owner says he felt ‘sick’ after staff member was caught on CCTV taking money from donation point

Close

Kurtis Reid

The owner of an ice cream shop says his trust was betrayed after an employee was caught stealing from a charity collection box.

Sarah Lindsey Dudley was pictured on CCTV footage lifting a collection tin placed at the till area of Oggie’s Dessert Bar in Banbridge, Co Down and pocketing the cash.

