Gardai are investigating a mass brawl at a kickboxing event during which chairs and bottles were used as weapons.

WATCH: Shocking moment brawl breaks out in hotel at kickboxing event

The shocking violence erupted at the Oakwood Hotel in Shannon, Co Clare at around 11pm last night.

A number of fights had to be cancelled after spectators began attacking one another in the crowded function room of the hotel.

Over a dozen people were directly involved in the violence in front of shocked punters.

Footage of the brawl obtained by Independent.ie shows chairs and bottles being used as missiles during the public order incident.

One man can be seen attacking a bystander attempting to stop the fighting, hitting him with a cowardly punch from behind.

A young boy can also be seen running away as a group of men and woman involved in the melee.

A woman is recorded throwing a chair across the packed function room, while glass bottles were also used as missiles.

Gardai confirmed that they are carrying out an investigation into the incident but no arrests have yet been made.

Local gardai responded to the scene after receiving reports of a large-scale public order incident at the hotel.

No injuries were immediately reported and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

