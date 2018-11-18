WATCH: Shocking moment brawl breaks out in hotel at 'Fight Night' kickboxing event

One person was hospitalised after a mass brawl broke at a kickboxing event at a hotel in Co Clare on Saturday night.

Gardai are investigating the brawl during which chairs and bottles were used as weapons.

Shocking video footage of the incident was posted on social media showing the vicious altercation.

The shocking violence erupted at the Oakwood Hotel in Shannon, Co Clare at around 11pm last night.

Over a dozen people were directly involved in the violence in front of shocked punters.

The 'Fight Night' was organised by a local kickboxing club, and was brought to a sudden halt as a number of people became involved in row on the function room floor.

As many as 10 men and women were involved in the serious public order incident to which Gardaí from Shannon and Ennis responded.

Footage of the brawl obtained by Independent.ie shows chairs and bottles being used as missiles during the public order incident.

One man can be seen attacking a bystander attempting to stop the fighting, hitting him with a cowardly punch from behind.

A young boy can also be seen running away as a group of men and woman involved in the melee.

A woman is recorded throwing a chair across the packed function room, while glass bottles were also used as missiles.

Onlookers attempted to calm the situation and break up the brawl as chairs were flung across the hall.

Hotel staff managed to close the shutters on the bar while security personnel tried to break up several fights. An announcement was made from the stage asking people to make their way towards the emergency exits.

One man who attended the event said: "This was such a well organised event and so many people put so much preparation into it. I’m disgusted it ended as it did. I feel for the organisers who didn’t deserve to see all their hard work come to this. What happened was shocking and frightening. I hope those responsible are brought to book for it."

One person posted on Facebook: "Let's not forget that we have a fantastic club in Shannon with world champions. Let's not forget what this club brings to our community. I am devastated for the club over how it ended..."

Gardai confirmed that they are carrying out an investigation into the incident but no arrests have yet been made.

A spokesperson confirmed they are looking at CCTV and other footage of the incident as part of the investigation.

The man who was hospitalised was not seriously injured.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. A spokesperson for the Oakwood Hotel in Shannon, Co Clare declined to comment on the incident.

