A dog that was reported missing by his family in Co Kildare in June was found this week - on the other side of Ireland.

WATCH: Moment 'Alfie the dog' is reunited with family four months after disappearing

Alfie the lurcher went missing from his home in Co Kildare on June 7, but was spotted by a passerby in Ballinasloe, Co Galway on October 14.

The woman who found him, on the side of the road and in very poor condition, called the Galway SPCA (GSCPA) who went to pick him up.

GSPCA team member Emma O'Brien said she was "certain" it was the missing dog after recognising his trademark floppy ear.

"I looked and said- oh my god, I think this is the dog. At this stage we were 100pc sure this was Alfie," Emma told Independent.ie.

"The next morning I rang the number on the poster and it was the daughter, so I got put in touch with the mother.

The family bring their beloved dog to the vet after being reunited with family

"When she called back to confirm the microchip number, she just broke down.

"They had so many false leads they didn't want to get their hopes up at first. Everybody said they saw her but nobody actually did."

Emma said it was "amazing" to be able to reunite Alfie with his owners, and stressed the importance of microchipping and registering dogs.

"It was an amazing feeling, fantastic. At the end of the day that is someone’s property that was stolen, its not only a dog," she said.

"Lurchers and greyhounds are our passion, we get so many of them in, so it was great to be able to return Alfie to his owners.

"That's the importance of being microchipped- stolen dogs are so hard to prove but so common. You have to wonder where all of these stolen dogs disappear to."

Speaking to Independent.ie, dad Andrew Kilpatrick said Alfie is "lucky to be alive".

"The vet said he is lucky to be alive," he said.

"She checked him out and has given him a small dose of a steroid and an antibiotic to be given with his food. She wants to see him in a week, but is a phone call away if we need anything.

"He’s back in the house and is eating and drinking water. He was being playful as soon as we got back.

"The kids are overcome with joy to have him home. Their positive wishes and belief to never give up brought him back," he continued.

"Thank you so much to [the passer-by who picked him up] - many people pass an abused dog each day without a thought, you are the beauty that didn’t and are the reason why a loved one and three children are smiling bright tonight.

"Also to the wonderful gang at the Galway SPCA. You are rock stars."

