WATCH: Irish punters take over first class train carriage from Chelthenham and have a sing-song

Independent.ie

These racing lovers weren't about to let the party stop on the way home from Cheltenham on Friday.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/watch-irish-punters-take-over-first-class-train-carriage-from-chelthenham-and-have-a-singsong-36714635.html

https://www.independent.ie/videos/article36714634.ece/7f938/AUTOCROP/h342/2916791-1521285741776296.jpg