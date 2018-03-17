WATCH: Irish punters take over first class train carriage from Chelthenham and have a sing-song
These racing lovers weren't about to let the party stop on the way home from Cheltenham on Friday.
The punters were on their way back to Birmingham Airport after spending the week at the world-famous racecourse.
It didn't take long for a sing-song to kick off, with the gang singing pub favourite 'The Ratlan bog'.
County Down native Adam Whitehead was there to capture the madness.
"Everyone piled into first class and a few minutes later the songs were going and the whiskey was being passed around," Adam told Independent.ie.
"The English and Irish were taking it in turns singing songs. Even a few non festival-goers all getting involved too."
This isn't the first time the Irish abroad have went viral with a tune this week. A few days ago, a Waterford stag got thousands of views after they started playing a piano in a London Underground station, much to a growing crowd's amusement.
If you have a video that you'd like to share with Independent.ie, send it to video@independent.ie.
Online Editors