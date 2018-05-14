WATCH: Horror broad-daylight attack on Dublin Bus driver
SHOCKING footage has emerged of a bus driver allegedly being assaulted by a man in front of stunned passengers.
A video clip that was uploaded to YouTube on Sunday night shows a man repeatedly pleading with a Dublin Bus driver, who is saying no.
It is unclear what they are disagreeing over but the man then appears to punch the driver several times, while shocked onlookers are heard shouting "help him".
The member of the public, who is dressed in a black t-shirt and baseball hat, is then filmed being pulled off the bus and restrained by several bystanders.
The incident happened on the Dublin Bus Route 184 from the city centre to Newtownmountkennedy in Co Wicklow at around 3pm on May 4.
A spokeswoman for Dublin Bus told Independent.ie: "This incident took place on Friday 4 May at approximately 15.00 on Route 184 travelling towards Newtownmountkennedy.
"An Garda Síochána attended the scene and CCTV footage from the bus has been downloaded and made available to them."
Independent.ie has contact gardai for a comment.
Online Editors