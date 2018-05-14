WATCH: Horror broad-daylight attack on Dublin Bus driver

A video clip that was uploaded to YouTube on Sunday night shows a man repeatedly pleading with a Dublin Bus driver, who is saying no.

It is unclear what they are disagreeing over but the man then appears to punch the driver several times, while shocked onlookers are heard shouting "help him".

The member of the public, who is dressed in a black t-shirt and baseball hat, is then filmed being pulled off the bus and restrained by several bystanders.