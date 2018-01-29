Watch: Gardai called to street brawl in south Dublin after schools rugby match

Gardai were called to a mass brawl in Donnybrook following a rugby match between two fee-paying rugby schools this afternoon.

A number of punches and kicks were thrown during the nasty melee, which took place on the street outside Kiely’s of Donnybrook, with some supporters donning jerseys of the two schools.

The incident, following the Leinster Schools Senior Cup clash between Terenure College and St Michael’s College, occurred shortly after 5pm, with bar manager of Kiely’s, John O’Brien labelling the incident “a disgrace”. Mr O’Brien, who has been working in the bar for more than 30 years, insisted that he had never seen such violence when any other rugby matches are held in the area.

School brawl on the streets of Donnybrook

“We never have any trouble,” he said. He said the row was wildly out of control, leading a member of staff to call the gardai, who arrived on the scene and are understood to have taken names of some of those allegedly involved.

Some videos have emerged on social media following the brawl. Mr O’Brien said some of the punches connected with staff as they attempted to put a stop to it.

“It’s an absolute disgrace. It kicked off outside the pub,” Mr O’Brien said. “We tried to break it up. I was standing in the middle of it and the owner and his two sons too, trying to calm it down.

“It was fairly serious out there at one stage.

“There was no respect. We called the guards and they arrived."

Mr O’Brien added that by the time gardai arrived at the scene most of those involved had scattered. “When the sirens started getting louder and closer they all scattered all over the place,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said that those involved in the brawl were over the age of 18, some of whom had been drinking in the bar. He said there were strict ID checks at the door and that the pub are aware of many who were involved and they will be refused entry next time.

A spokesperson for the gardai said that they were called to the scene of a disturbance outside Kiely's this evening. However, by the time they arrived to the incident there was nobody there. Gardai say they are not investigating.

St Michael’s won the match 27-13.

Online Editors