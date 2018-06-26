WATCH: Frightening moment car hurtles onto wrong side of road before hitting pole outside Dublin
A motorist got more than he bargained for when travelling around a corner just outside Saggart yesterday evening when he was met by an oncoming car that travelling of the wrong side of the road.
Motorist, Paul McCormack, who captured the startling footage on his dashcam pointed out that he was glad he had not been a few metres further on the road or travelling at a higher speed.
"If I was going faster or further along the road it might not have been nice," he told Independent.ie.
The incident happened at approximately six o'clock yesterday evening on the N81 just outside Saggart, when an oncoming black car appears to travel across the central dividing line before striking a pole on the opposite side of the road and coming to a halt.
Mr McCormack told Independent.ie that he stopped after witnessing the incident and while the occupants of the car were in shock they were not injured.
Online Editors