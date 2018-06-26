WATCH: Frightening moment car hurtles onto wrong side of road before hitting pole outside Dublin

Motorist, Paul McCormack, who captured the startling footage on his dashcam pointed out that he was glad he had not been a few metres further on the road or travelling at a higher speed.

"If I was going faster or further along the road it might not have been nice," he told Independent.ie.

The incident happened at approximately six o'clock yesterday evening on the N81 just outside Saggart, when an oncoming black car appears to travel across the central dividing line before striking a pole on the opposite side of the road and coming to a halt.