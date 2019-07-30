WATCH: Dublin gym ceiling collapses after heavy rainfall

Gym-goers were taken by surprise today when the roof came down as they got ready to work out.

The gym's roof collapsed suddenly, after rain water built up following today's heavy downpours in Dublin.

The incident occurred at the Crossfit Navitas gym on Camden Street.

A spokesperson for Crossfit Navitas said that no one was hurt and all equipment was saved.

Witnesses were aware the roof was under pressure and were able to move valuables out of the way before water poured in to the back room.

The gym's operations will continue as normal in the rest of the premises and they hope to have builders in by the end of the week.

Online Editors