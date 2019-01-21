POLITICIANS have gathered in Dublin's Mansion House mark 100 years of the first Dáil, which sat for the first time on this day in 1919.

Watch: Dáil at 100 - TDs and Senators gather at Mansion House to mark centenary

The commemorative sitting of the Dáil is taking place in the Round Room, with descendants of those elected to the first Dáil expected to be in attendance.

The event "will celebrate 100 years of unbroken democracy" and President Michael D Higgins will give a speech to mark the occasion.

The first meeting in the Mansion House included candidates who had been elected in the Westminster elections of 1918 but refused to sit there.

The historic event in Irish politics came just two months after the end of the First World War.

Online Editors