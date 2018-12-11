Friends of the Elderly hosted their second of three annual Christmas parties today, raising money for the charity.

WATCH: Dancing shoes on as Friends of the Elderly host annual Christmas party

The charity, which aims to brings Christmas cheer to seniors, hosts three 'Christmas Dinners' as part of their annual appeal.

All three events were fully booked up with 75 attendees, the final dinner will take place on Thursday 13 December.

During the events, elderly people are able to older relax and enjoy "singing and dancing to their hearts' content".

With an annual budget of €300,000 and no government funding, the charity aims to support those referred to them by arranging weekly visitations from volunteers and organising events that the isolated can attend to meet and mix with others.

They also have a telephone befriending service which is open nation-wide and when resources and funding expand, they aim to create a network of volunteer-based branches.

Donations for the Christmas appeal can be made here www.friendsoftheelderly.ie

