WATCH: 'Criminal, reckless damage' - probe launched after car drives straight through Irish Rail barriers

A motorist has caused "criminal reckless damage" by driving through a train level crossing, Irish Rail has said.

A motorist has caused "criminal reckless damage" by driving through a train level crossing, Irish Rail has said.

Irish Rail shared footage on Twitter of a car crashing through the barriers at Porterstown, Co Dublin.

They wrote: "Criminal reckless damage caused to Porterstown Level Crossing by motorist, causing major delays to Maynooth, M3 Parkway, Longford/Sligo services. Crews en route to repair and control crossing.

"Gardai alerted to pursue culprit."

The full circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

Irish Rail advised passengers that there were delays of up to 50 minutes for those travelling on Maynooth, Longfod, M3 Parkway and Sligo routes.

They have since said this has eased but that there are still delays of up to 25 minutes on Maynooth line services.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating the incident that occurred this evening, Friday 19th October, 2018 at the level crossing at Porterstown Gate at approximately 5.30p.m.

"Investigations are ongoing into the matter at this time," she said.

Online Editors