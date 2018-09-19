WATCH: Car trapped under tree as strong winds batter Dublin city centre

Council workers came to the aid of a driver in Dublin city centre this morning after a tree fell on a car on Cuffe Street.

Staff from Dublin City Council worked to remove the tree from the top of the car and helped to remove the driver from the vehicle.

AA Roadwatch is advising motorists to "stay off the road" as gusts of over 140km/h are being recorded across the country.

There are a number of fallen trees being reported, forcing Irish Rail to close a number of lines.

Online Editors