WATCH: As Tipp prepare to face the Cats, Pat Shortt says the Kilkenny jersey has gone to the dogs altogether...
Ahead of the All Ireland final celebrity Tipperary fan Pat Shortt has some humorous advice for dog walkers.
No doubt Kilkenny fans will take it in good spirits, but it should make the D'Unbelievables star's next gig in the county an interesting one... Make sure to watch til the end!
Online Editors