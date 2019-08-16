WATCH: As Tipp prepare to face the Cats, Pat Shortt says the Kilkenny jersey has gone to the dogs altogether...

Independent.ie

Ahead of the All Ireland final celebrity Tipperary fan Pat Shortt has some humorous advice for dog walkers.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/watch-as-tipp-prepare-to-face-the-cats-pat-shortt-says-the-kilkenny-jersey-has-gone-to-the-dogs-altogether--38410455.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38410475.ece/61fa3/AUTOCROP/h342/pat-shortt.jpg