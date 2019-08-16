News Irish News

Friday 16 August 2019

WATCH: As Tipp prepare to face the Cats, Pat Shortt says the Kilkenny jersey has gone to the dogs altogether...

Pat Shortt
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ahead of the All Ireland final celebrity Tipperary fan Pat Shortt has some humorous advice for dog walkers.

No doubt Kilkenny fans will take it in good spirits, but it should make the D'Unbelievables star's next gig in the county an interesting one...  Make sure to watch til the end!

