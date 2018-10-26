Warning to motorists as icy patches expected over Bank Holiday weekend

As the week comes to a close, so does the spout of warm weather. There is a chill in the air, in more ways than one.

“A cold period of weather has arrived and will stay with us for the holiday weekend,” Pat Clarke of Met Eireann said.

“There will be some cold, frosty nights and untreated roads may form icy patches,” he said.

The AA is anticipating more traffic on the roads and is urging motorists to reduce speeds to avoid accidents.

“It’s important that you allow extra travel time for any journey you’re making, reduce your speed where necessary and allow extra distance between yourself and the car in front of you,” the AA said in a statement.

They also issued a warning to cars with old or faulty batteries, stating that the colder conditions paired with leaving cars idle could cause problems with cars not being able to start.

“Every year when temperatures drop, our AA Rescue team sees a surge in battery related callouts.”

For Friday night, the temperatures will drop to a low range of 0-2 degrees. There will be showers throughout the night with a chance of thunder or hail in the north and northwest regions.

Met Eireann warns that “some showers can result in frost in places and there is a risk of wintry showers in northern hills”.

Saturday's weather is not expected to get much better with “another cold and windy day to be expected,” a forecaster told Independent.ie. "Although some sunny spells could make a much appreciated appearance," he said.

Daytime temperatures for Saturday are expected to only reach a maximum of between 5-8 degrees, despite the possibility of some sunny weather.

On Saturday night temperatures are expected to drop below freezing for the first time, keeping between -2 and 2 degrees.

Sunday looks set to pick up a small bit with temperatures of up to 10C, despite a frosty start to the morning. The day is expected to be dry with sunshine. Winds are only expected to be light breezes so it won’t feel as cold as other days.

Night-time temperatures aren’t as optimistic however. Drops of -3C are to be anticipated. “With frost forming in the clear, near calm conditions and some icy patches are expected,” said Met Eireann.

Online Editors