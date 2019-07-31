Warning that €100m plan to tackle traffic problem at Dunkettle Interchange in Cork faces two-year delay

A €100m plan to tackle one of Ireland's worst traffic bottlenecks could be delayed by up to two years.

Developers and business groups have warned there would be serious consequences from any delays to the Dunkettle Interchange works on the main Dublin-Cork motorway and the approach to the Jack Lynch tunnel.

The revelation came as Cork TD Jonathan O'Brien said details he had obtained via a Freedom of Information request indicated that the project could now be delayed by between 18 months and two years.

Sinn Fein TD Jonathan O'Brien.

It is understood the delays are linked to potential cost increases on the project which had initially been estimated at €100m but was now priced at €115m-plus.

Dunkettle was to receive priority as a roads project in Cork alongside the Ringaskiddy dual-carriageway.

The Sinn Féin TD has now called on Transport Minister Shane Ross to clarify the situation as he warned information from both the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) raised clear fears the project could be delayed for up to two years or even cancelled in its current form.

More than 100,000 people use the Dunkettle Interchange daily with transport officials acknowledging the road was never designed for the volume of traffic it is currently handling.

It handles the main approach routes to Cork city from Dublin and Waterford/Rosslare.

“The Dunkettle Interchange is the gateway into and out of Cork city, connecting it to the region and other towns," Mr O'Brien said.

"With over 100,000 people using it every day it is congested, not fit for purpose and requires this upgrade to ensure Cork is positioned to prosper in the future."

O’Flynn Group chief executive Michael O’Flynn. Photo: Doug O'Connor

Developer Michael O'Flynn warned that Government plans to massively expand Cork city over the next 25 years critically hinge on the Dunkettle Interchange works.

Mr O'Flynn warned that, as it currently stands, severe congestion on the Dunkettle Interchange will operate as "a choke-hold on Cork's development" for the future.

"It (delayed completion) could have disastrous consequences," he said.

Business groups including Cork Chamber of Commerce and Cork Business Association warned that resolving the Dunkettle road issue was absolutely critical to the city's future development and expansion.

Last month, Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s director of capital programmes, Peter Walsh, said that if a new pricing structure cannot be worked out, completion of Dunkettle could be delayed by between 12 to 18 months.

