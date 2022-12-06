Warning of increase in cockroaches this winter and the signs to watch out for

Homeowners and businesses have been warned to be on the lookout for signs of cockroaches in their premises in the lead up to the festive season.

Cockroaches are likely to be on the move indoors as temperatures drop and buildings provide them with everything they need to survive the winter months, namely warmth, access to water, and food.

According to data from pest control provider Rentokil, Dublin was the county that accounted for the most callouts for cockroaches this year, accounting for 44pc of all cockroach callouts carried out by Rentokil in 2022.

Sligo accounted for 25pc of all callouts, Westmeath at 6pc, Louth at 5pc and Limerick at 3pc.

Rentokil has also warned the public to be aware that if they experience blocked sinuses or a sore throat, it may be due to the presence of cockroaches in large numbers, and not the cold weather.

Read More

Advanced technical field consultant with Rentokil Richard Faulkner said cockroaches leave traces of their “saliva, faeces, and body parts” in the space they occupy.

“These traces contain certain proteins which act as allergens and can cause blocked sinuses, ear and sinus infections, irritation around the nose and eyes, and a persistent cough,” he said.

“As it gets colder at this time of year, many people may mistake these symptoms for a cold or flu as cockroaches can be difficult to detect. Cockroaches can also pose significant health risks as they are carriers of diseases such as Salmonella, Dysentery and Gastroenteritis.”

Cockroaches typically spend the cold winter months hiding in clusters behind cupboards and doors or in cracks around cabinets and closets.

Other hiding places include under sinks, stoves, and refrigerators. These pests can be difficult to detect, so home and business owners may be experiencing an infestation and be completely unaware of it.

However, one sign to watch out for is a foul-smelling odour that these insects produce when gathered in large numbers.

Other indicators include the presence of shed cockroach skins, small cylindrical cockroach droppings, and brown, irregularly shaped smear marks on horizontal surfaces and wall-floor joints.

Rentokil has advised the public to take the following steps in order to help prevent or eliminate the presence of cockroaches in their home or business.

Eliminate food sources, people should not leave liquid in sinks or buckets, and don’t leave food out on counters. Store dry food in tightly sealed containers.

Rinse used/disposable food or drink containers before putting them in the recycling bin, and empty rubbish bins regularly.

Be sure to clean away all food and liquid debris and spillages around the premises. Remove pet food, drink, and litter trays at night.

Remove old stacks of newspapers and magazines, cardboard boxes and general clutter from around the premises.

This type of clutter is where cockroaches leave their droppings, which release an aggregation pheromone that lets other cockroaches know they’ve found safe shelter.

To prevent cockroaches from entering your premises in the first place, be sure to keep key areas sealed such as cracks in walls, around skirting boards, behind electrical sockets, under kitchen sinks, and bathroom cabinets.