Warning issued over Lions Mane jellyfish on south Dublin beach

Bathers in south Dublin have been warned about Lions Mane jellyfish.

These jellyfish can deliver a verminous sting which may cause medical complications.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council have issued a statement saying they have erected warning signs in the Life Guard patrolled area at Sandycove as the jellyfish were spotted here and further into the bay earlier today.

Bathing has not been prohibited, but swimmers are advised to proceed with caution.

DLRCC say, as a further precuation, life guard flags are on red and will remain at this status until further notice.

The local authority says life guard staff are "actively keeping an eye on the water and bathers".

Lions Mane Jellyfish can still deliver a sting when washed up on the beach, and swimmers are urged to use caution both in and out of the water.

If stung by this species, it can cause pain and localised redness.

While their stings are not fatal, medical attention could still be required.

Vinegar can be used to help alleviate such stings, but because this species has many tentacles, medical attention may be required.

DLRCC are advising that if anybody is "stung and suffer any serious symptoms including nausea, vomiting or respiratory distress you should seek medical attention immediately".

Online Editors