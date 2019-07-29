Consumers have been advised not to drink water from two convenience shops in Ireland amid concerns over the level of arsenic present.

Warning issued not to drink own-brand bottled water from two shops amid arsenic fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) have recalled bottled water from both Spar and Londis.

They have recommended that consumers don't drink the water and return any purchased bottles to the supplier.

SPAR Water Still Sport 750ml bottle and Londis Water Still one litre bottles have been recalled by the food safety group.

The FSAI said the recall is a "precautionary measure" and that consumption "does not cause any immediate or ongoing risk".

